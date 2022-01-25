BOSTON -- Fare evaders have long been a costly problem for the MBTA, but a new report by a Boston-based think tank suggests plans to update the public transit system's fare collection system could make the situation worse.
The report by the Pioneer Institute suggests that plans to upgrade the system of buses, subway and commuter rail to allow electronic payments and all-door boarding would cost the T anywhere between $28 million and $35 million in lost revenue from people who skip the fares.
"While faster travel times are important, the problem with the current plan is that the cost of hiring the number of enforcement staff needed to avoid rampant fare evasion would be counter-productive," said the Pioneer's Greg Sullivan, a co-author of the report.
The report suggested that the new fare collection system is likely to be more effective on the MBTA's commuter rail because it will require passengers to "tap" on at a gate to access platforms and then tap to exit at the North, South and Back Bay stations, where a majority of commuter rail trips begin or end.
"Still, trips that begin and end in outlying stations without gated boarding areas will almost certainly see more fare evasion," the report's authors wrote.
Replacing the fare collection system is part of Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to invest $8 billion on modernizing the MBTA following crippling snowstorms in the winter of 2015.
The $936 million plan, which will go into effect over the next three years, will allow riders to board commuter trains, trolleys and buses with the tap of a credit card or smartphone. Cash would no longer be accepted aboard T vehicles, but riders can still use paper money and coins at vending machines to get a ticket.
MBTA officials say the new system will boost ridership, speed up the boarding process, reduce the cost of operations and, over time, the amount of fare evasion.
"Fare collection is a critical part of the MBTA’s future revenue growth, and that's why the authority is developing a comprehensive rider-oriented plan and making targeted investments in technology and infrastructure," the T said in a statement. "With a heightened focus on equity, the MBTA is implementing a system that generates much better data and offers more flexibility with fare rules and products to facilitate the development of responsive solutions to policy needs."
The MBTA already loses $10 million to $20 million a year from fare evaders on the commuter rail. People skipping fares on subways and buses cost another $6 million a year. T officials have acknowledged those losses could increase to $30 million with the shift to new fare collection system.
But the Pioneer report suggests that even with robust fare reduction efforts that number is likely to be much higher.
Fare evasion was decriminalized by a transportation bond bill signed by Baker in January, but the T is still allowed to issue civil citations to violators.
The bill signed by Baker also repealed fines ranging from $100 to $600 and non-renewal of drivers' licenses for failure to pay tickets for fare evasion.
The T's former Fiscal Management and Control Board, which disbanded last year, weighed new fines from $25 to $100 but a majority of the board members objected, arguing it would have an outsized effect on low-income riders.
The proposal also included a new fare verification system that will eventually enlist civilian inspectors to check tickets an issue citations to fare evaders.
Ultimately, the board took no action on the proposals before it dissolved.
T officials say they plan to bring a similar proposal before the new fiscal oversight board this spring.
