BOSTON — Massachusetts has made strides in recent decades to shed its old 'Taxachusetts' label, but a new report suggests the state could be on a path to reclaim the unflattering title.
The Tax Foundation's annual report on state tax brackets singled out Massachusetts as the the only jurisdiction to enact an individual income tax rate increase in the previous year, with the voter approved millionaires' tax setting a new 4% levy on individuals' income over $1 million.
The group's study ranked Massachusetts' 9% marginal state income tax rate as the 7th highest in the nation, and put it at the top of other New England states. Other states with high marginal rates included California, New York and New Jersey, according to the report's author's
The foundation's report pointed out that Massachusetts was among a majority of states that relied on tax collections for roughly 40% of revenue in fiscal year 2020, the most recent year for which data was available.
Question 1, which was approved by 52% of Massachusetts voters in the Nov. 8 election, amended the state constitution to set a 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income above $1 million.
That’s in addition to the state’s 5% personal income tax rate, which had been flat for all taxpayers since 1917 until the new surtax was approved.
Groups that opposed the millionaires' tax cited the foundation's report as evidence that the state's 'Taxachusetts' label has been revived.
The Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, a conservative pro-business group founded by millionaire businessman Rick Green, said the report shows that the state "has completely lost its economic competitive edge" and warned of proposals on Beacon Hill that would increase the tax burden.
"Despite this setback, some Massachusetts lawmakers are pushing forward with ways to add more taxes such as penalizing couples when they file their taxes as married." MassFiscal spokesman Paul Craney said in a statement.
MassFiscal is among the groups criticizing legislative proposals to close a "loophole" in the millionaires tax that could allow the wealthy married couples to avoid the levy by filing their state income tax returns separately.
Massachusetts is among a handful of states allowing married couples to file state tax returns separately, even if they filed jointly on federal returns. Some groups have estimated the state could lose up to $600 million in tax revenue unless the 'marriage tax' loophole is closed.
Craney said the report adds a new sense of urgency to Democratic Gov. Maura Healey's campaign pledges to enact permanent tax cuts during her first term in office.
To be sure, Healey has said tax relief will be a priority for her administration and is expected to unveil proposals in her preliminary budget proposal, which is due next month.
The Democrat has cited proposals by former Republican Gov. Charlie Baker to change the income levels for the estate of "death" tax and provide more help to seniors and low- and middle-income renters. She has also pitched her own plan for a $600 per family child care tax credit.
But Healey also argues that the millionaires' tax will make the state more attractive to investors and young families by diverting money raised from the new tax to make key investments in transportation and education.
Craney suggested the new governor should also look at cutting the state's personal income tax rate, which dropped to 5% in 2020, more than two decades after voters approved the reduction.
"For the sake of our state’s economic competitiveness, the governor should cut the state income tax rate," Craney said. "Being the highest in New England and among the highest in the country will only drive out more taxpayers unless broad tax cuts are adopted."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
