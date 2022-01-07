BOSTON -- The state agency overseeing security at the State House and a vast swath of recreational facilities and Massachusetts parklands has been starved of resources for years, according to a new report, which calls for a major boost in funding and other reforms.
The report, conducted by the University of Massachusetts' Donahue Center, found that funding for the state Department of Conservation and Recreation has dropped by 16% since 2009 and remained largely flat over that time period.
The lack of funding, coupled with chronic staffing issues, have prevented the state agency from dealing with a backlog in maintenance needs that was estimated at more than $1 billion in 2016, the report noted.
"Considering the state’s needs for conservation and recreation and its renewed focus on climate change, the adequacy of the DCR budget to address future needs has come into question," the commission's report stated. "The lack of resources also has negative ramifications in terms of DCR’s timeliness, responsiveness, capacity to execute projects, and ability to leverage resources."
Amid the lack of resources the backlog has likely grown along with a list of other needs.
The report also noted that pedestrian access, including for those with disabilities, "has been a problem" along DCR’s urban parkways.
"Ramps and deficient sidewalks have made segments of DCR parkways inaccessible and/or dangerous for people with mobility issues," the report's authors wrote.
The agency said it has contracted with private construction companies to install hundreds of wheelchair accessible ramps and other pedestrian amenities to help bring its facilities into compliance with the American with Disabilities Act.
Well the report also called for better communication with the public and an upgraded website that provides more details about the state's parklands and recreational amenities.
"DCR's website is not particularly user friendly, and information is not necessarily straightforward to access," the report stated. "Other states' parks and recreation agency websites are often (but not always) more transparent and provide clearer pathways to information about offerings as well as agency performance."
The report suggested an increase in funding the state agency would help take pressure off it to hike user fees for parkland and recreational access.
"DCR's budget has seen little or no growth and is under stress to critical needs as evidenced by a substantial backlog of deferred maintenance," the report noted. "It is time to make a commitment to a certain level of funding tied to DCR’s initiatives to support the environment and recreation, and eliminate the deferred maintenance backlogs."
