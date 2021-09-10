Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not make his next scheduled start, per multiple reports.
Sale was originally slated to pitch Sunday against the Chicago White Sox. The team has not yet announced who will pitch in his place.
Chris Cotillo of MassLive was first to report the news.
Sale is now the 12th Red Sox player to be placed on the COVID-19 injured list and the 10th to test positive since Aug. 27. Under most circumstances players who test positive must sit out at least 10 days, but some vaccinated players have been cleared to return sooner if they are asymptomatic and deemed not a threat to infect others.
Sale's vaccination status is unknown, and if he misses 10 days he would also be unavailable for the team's upcoming series against the Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles. He could return in time for Boston's Sept. 21-22 home series against the New York Mets.
Since returning from Tommy John surgery in August, Sale has posted a 3-0 record in five starts with a 2.52 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 innings.
Without Sale the Red Sox pitching plans for this weekend remain in flux, as the team also hasn't announced a starter for Saturday, when fellow starter Nick Pivetta would normally be scheduled to pitch. Pivetta also recently tested positive but could be available to pitch either Saturday or Sunday.
Triple-A pitcher Connor Seabold reportedly made the trip to Chicago as part of Boston's taxi squad and could make his major league debut, and other options include recently signed pitcher Brad Peacock and rookie Kutter Crawford.
