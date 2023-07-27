North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.