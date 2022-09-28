BOSTON -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl is claiming the state's aggressive green policies are driving up energy costs for consumers and arguing that Democrat Maura Healey as governor would make the problem even worse.
At a press briefing outside the statehouse on Wednesday, Diehl said
Shortly after, Republican Party Chairman Jim Lyons issued a statement making similar claims about the impact of state policies on energy prices.
"The Democrats are indebted to the radical progressives and the 'green new deal' lobby and now family budgets will be going into the red this winter," Lyons said.
Diehl's campaign later used a video spot from Wednesday's briefing in a pitch to supporters for more money.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
