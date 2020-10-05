METHUEN — More than 500 pumpkins were given to local residents Saturday for the pandemic-safe version of Methuen Day.
Seeing smiles on children’s faces when they received pumpkins, candy and prizes, and watching Mayor Neil Perry and Mickey Mouse dance in celebration helped make the event successful, City Councilor Eunice Zeigler said.
“That’s why we did it — to lift spirits,” Zeigler said. “It was of special importance to me to do something to lift spirits.”
It was a hybrid event where people could participate online and in person. Throughout the day, local musicians and vendors were featured in a livestream on the Methuen Day Facebook page.
At The Loop, residents drove through a parking area resembling a pumpkin patch, where music played and children could receive a pumpkin, a painting kit and candy. The pumpkin painting contest was held online, allowing residents to submit photos of their decorated pumpkins before noon Sunday with the results to be announced that evening.
Last year, there were two musical stages and 85 vendors on hand for the celebration. But this year, there was a lot of waiting to see what the Methuen Day team of about 20 city officials and volunteers could pull off in the middle of the pandemic while still staying safe, Zeigler said.
“We created something that was fun, enjoyable and impactful that also followed (social distancing) guidelines,” she said.
And the whole community came together to support the event, just like in years past, Zeigler said.
Mann Orchards donated all of the pumpkins for the event. AFC Urgent Care, Sherwin-Williams Paints, Samra Paints and Robert Caraccio Masonry were also sponsors of the event. Other Loop businesses also donated prizes.
Representatives for Greater Lawrence Family Health Center were also at The Loop, giving flu vaccines to those who drove up. Sixty people received their vaccines as of 2 p.m., said Gabriella Salemo, a pharmacy intern.
“There been a good turnout and it’s gone smoothly,” Salemo said. “Today, we are here to ensure the health and safety for residents.”