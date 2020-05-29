HAVERHILL — For Copley Master artist Mark Hayden of Bradford, repainting a fire hydrant that he and his wife, Margot, adopted posed a different set of challenges than creating a fine art portrait in the comfort of his home studio.
In addition to performing a little preparation work, including using a wire brush to scrape off some old paint, Mark crawled around on the ground. His palette was limited to just yellow and black.
"I used all of my years of experience when painting the hydrant," he joked. "It was really quick and easy and kind of fun. Everyone should do it."
The Salem Street couple are the latest family to adopt a hydrant through the Haverhill Fire Fighting Museum's Adopt-A-Hydrant program.
"Margot and I have been shoveling snow around this hydrant and trimming grass for years," Hayden said. "We'd been talking about repainting the hydrant, but we were unsure if firefighters did it or if we could do it. That's when we learned about the hydrant adoption program."
Hayden, a Haverhill native, is known for his expertly painted portraits. They have brought him fame locally and in the world of art.
The hydrant program is a far simpler form of painting. It provided him with a bucket, rubber gloves, small cans of yellow and black exterior paint, two paint brushes, a wire brush and a putty knife.
"It really didn't need much prep work," Hayden said of his adopted hydrant.
People staying home during the coronavirus crisis has helped the hydrant adoption program, said Cindy Graham, vice president of the Fire Fighting Museum.
"We have many families who are home and are adopting the hydrants near their homes," she said.
The program was launched by and is monitored by the museum at 75 Kenoza Ave., with the support of Haverhill's water and fire departments, businesses and the residents of Haverhill.
"Freshly painted hydrants are much more visible at times of emergency, and it beautifies the city to have uniform, freshly painted and maintained hydrants," Graham said. "Shoveling makes it much easier to find your hydrant after a storm when all of the 1,700 hydrants in the city must be shoveled out by the Fire Department."
Only 150 of the hydrants in Haverhill have adopted by families, schools and businesses, while another 100 have been painted but have not been adopted. The rest are available, Graham said.
Fire Chief William Laliberty said adopting a hydrant can be a great project for scouts looking for a merit badge and for community organizations looking for a helpful way to serve their city.
"By painting hydrants in warm weather and assisting us with shoveling them after snow storms, we will have more eyes on some of these hydrants to report damage or hydrants that are not working properly," Laliberty said.
Adoptions can be arranged by emailing cynthiagraham409@gmail.com. For more information about adopting a fire hydrant, visit online at haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org.