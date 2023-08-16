Windham's Conservation Commission had some help taking stock of its wildlife, natural spaces, and local ecology from community members who took part in an event called BioBlitz.
The town's commission teamed up with Moosewood Ecological, an organization dedicated to finding ways to conserve nature in New England.
“Last time, we found 25 to 300 species in the first weekend,” said Steven Lamonde, one of the organizers of BioBlitz from Moosewood Ecological. “This time looking for even more.”
The BioBlitz program was started by National Geographic to encourage communities to learn more about their town’s wildlife. It utilizes an application called iNaturalist that a user can use to upload photos of animals, insects, fish and plants.
