METHUEN — State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell is offering a list of resources for veterans and their families who may be seeking support services or to connect with fellow veterans in light of the recent loss of 13 U.S. service members in Afghanistan.
Resources include:
Veterans Northeast Outreach Center in Haverhill at 978-372-3626 or online at vneoc.org.
Mental health services through the Massachusetts Home Base Program at 617-724-5202 or online at https://homebase.org.
Massachusetts SAVE Team peer support for Veterans at 617-210-5743.
Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255. Press 1 or text 838255 or visit www.veteranscrisisline.net.
Veteran centers at 1-877-927-8387 or visit www.va.gov/find-locations to find a center near you (for the Lowell Veterans Center, call 978-453-1151.
For resources for veterans and their families, visit https://tinyurl.com/xewaajav.
For Mass Support Network, visit www.masssupport.org.
For Clear Path New England, visit www.clearpathne.org.
After-school music, arts program enrolling
HAVERHILL — The Academy of Creative Arts at Trinity Church is offering a low-cost, after-school music and arts program that gives Haverhill children a chance to explore their creativity and musicality. The fall session begins Sept. 23. Vocal, instrumental, theater and art classes meet Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. at Trinity Church, 26 White St.
Registration is $10 per student. Discounts for siblings and scholarships are available. There may be a small additional fee for snacks and materials. No child will be excluded for financial reasons. For more information, contact Janet King at jking@urbanbridgesinc.org, or call 978-372-4244, ext. 4.
Boys & Girls Club registering now
HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill is accepting registrations for its after school program.
The club will open Aug. 31, which coincides with the first day of school in Haverhill.
The club is also planning to relaunch its high school basketball league mid-September and hopes to continue to bring back winter sports, including floor hockey, youth basketball, and dodgeball after Thanksgiving.
The club had to cancel sports last winter due to the pandemic.
For more information, call the club at 978-374-6171 or visit the club at 55 Emerson St.
Church fair planned
HAVERHILL — The First Church of Christ Bradford will hold its annual church fair (formerly the Candy Cane Christmas Fair) Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Bradford Common.
The church is seeking donations of fresh, home baked items. All items must arrive pre-packaged. Please no frosting, meringue or cream due to possible melting. Drop off at the bake table by 9 a.m. the day of the fair.
The church is also accepting donations of pre-packaged snacks, such as a variety of chips, crackers, snack bars and bottle water, and donations of raffle items including new small appliances, themed gift baskets. Drop of at the church by Monday, Sept. 13.
The church will also need help the day of the fair transporting tables and chairs from the building to the Common at 7 a.m. Vendors must bring their own tables and chairs. Help at 3:30 p.m. will also be needed to bring these items back to the building.
For more information, contact the church at 978-374-1114 or email fair@fccbradford.org.
Class reunion planned
HAVERHILL — The committee for the Haverhill High School, Haverhill Trade School, and St. James High School classes of 1966 will hold a 55 year reunion Sept. 18 at the Haverhill Country Club. To reduce fears of spreading COVID-19, the reunion will be held on the outside deck and the redwood lounge.
Due to the generosity of donors, the cost of tickets is $25 per person. The menu includes prime rib, shrimp cocktail and champagne. For more information contact Kathy (O’Shea) Bresnahan at kbres3@verizon.net.
Museum Day is Sept. 18
HAVERHILL —The Museum of Printing will offer free admission to all Museum Day ticketholders on Saturday, Sept. 18, as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day. Participating museums will be emulating the free admission policy at the Smithsonian’s Washington, D.C.-based museums, which offer free admission every day.
This year’s event, sponsored by the Quaker Oats company, celebrates the reopening of museums after long closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Museum of Printing, located at 15 Thornton Ave., will host the Alphabet Factory, an interactive printing experience for all ages.
Visit online at www.museumofprinting.org.
Museum Day tickets are available for download at smithsonianmag.com/museumday. Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at participating venues, which are listed on the website. One ticket for two is permitted per email address.
Asperger Works dinner event planned
HAVERHILL — Asperger Works in Haverhill will celebrate their ninth anniversary with a “Dinner of Hope” on Oct. 8 at Maria’s Galleria Banquet Room, 85 Essex St.
Cocktails and registration are at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. then live entertainment, including magician Stephanie Beach, along with surprises and dancing.
This event is held to raise awareness about the need for employment of adults with Asperger’s Syndrome and high-functioning autism and to raise funds to enable Asperger Works to help as many people as possible.
For tickets, visit online at https://dinner.aspergerworks.org.
Vendor space available for September craft fair
HAVERHILL — Vendor space is available for the First Church of Christ’s Sept. 18 craft fair. The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Bradford Common. Spaces are $35 for a 10-by 10-foot space and can be reserved by calling 978-374-1114. Vendors must provide their own tables and chairs. Lunch, baked goods and raffles will be provided by the church during the fair.
New accelerated online degree programs for working adults
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College will offer three new fully online accelerated associate degree programs in Business Transfer, Criminal Justice, and General Studies: Health Specialization, designed especially for working students.
The fall semester begins Sept. 8.
Typically, courses run a full semester or 15 weeks. These programs will feature seven and eight-week accelerated courses. In one semester, students can take four courses; two the first part of the semester and two the second part. By taking four courses each semester, along with courses during the summer and winter intersession, students can graduate in two years.
The cost to earn one of these online associate degrees is approximately $9,000 and whenever possible professors are using open educational resources, which are free to students, rather than expensive textbooks.
For more information contact Ari Chicklis, achicklis@necc.mass.edu.
Library announces scholarship program
HAVERHILL — Haverhill residents who are entering their junior year of high school with plans to attend a 2 or 4 year college are invited to apply for the Haverhill Public Library Trustee Page Scholarship program. The program consists of working four to six hours a week at the library for two school years.
At the end of the program the student will receive a $1,500 scholarship. The application process and more information can found online at www.haverhillpl.org/teens. Questions can be directed towards Teen Librarian Rachel Gagnon at rgagnon@haverhillpl.org.
Meet the candidates event planned
HAVERHILL — The Historic Highlands Neighborhood Association will hold a “meet the candidates” event on Sept. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. in White’s Park, which is opposite the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Mill Street. Rain date is Sept. 15.
This meet-and-greet event is a way for voters to speak directly to the candidates for various political offices in the city.
Three people are running for mayor, 17 are running for city council and four are running for school committee. All candidates have been invited.