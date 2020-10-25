Restaurant owner advice for political leaders

North Andover resident Jim Dietz has learned a lot trying to keep his four restaurants afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
From complete shutdown, to takeout only, outdoor dining, and then limited seating, he has been on a sharp, fast learning curve since March running two Joe Fish Restaurants (in North Andover and North Readig), the Loft Chop House in North Andover and Dos Lobos American Taqueria & Tequila Bar in North Reading.
Here's some advice for the higher ups who make decisions on re-opening the economy:
Understandable guidelines
“One of the problems I’m running into, as an owner dealing with two different towns, is the guidelines sent by the Governor are interpreted differently by each town. One says you can open and another says, ‘Not yet.’ We need more defined guideline so there won’t be differing interpretations.”
Open up everything
“The small businesses are the ones who truly support the local towns and community. We pay the taxes the fund our local government. Our local government needs our tax money. Our local people need to support local businesses. I believe we need to encourage people to go out instead of encourage people to stay home.
“We can follow the guidelines. We can be smart and safe at the same time. If there are pockets of problems we will address them specifically rather than penalize the entire state.”
Add restaurateur to committee
“I realize the Governor can’t concentrate on one industry, but he has committees and we need to have more restaurant owners on those committees. We had a coalition of 100 owners and sent the Governor’s office a letter about having a voice on the Open Massachusetts Committee. We got back, ‘No, we’re all set.’ I guess there was a hand-picked owner or manager that supported the voice of one side. We need them to listen to the input of those that have rubber on the ground.
“In North Andover, the town came to me and asked for my input on re-opening. We figured a few things out, that could’ve fallen through the cracks. That meant a lot.”