FILE - New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner dives for but can't make the save on a penalty kick, after regulation and extra time, in an MLS playoff soccer match against New York City FC, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. New England's Matt Turner will likely be sidelined for a couple more weeks by an ankle injury, raising the possibility the United States will be without its top two goalkeepers when World Cup qualifying resumes on March 24 at Mexico. Revolution coach Bruce Arena said during a news conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. that Turner was injured during a practice game at Los Angeles FC.