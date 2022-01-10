FILE - United States's Gio Reyna, left, celebrates with United States's Sergino Dest after scoring his side's opening goal during an international friendly soccer match between Northern Ireland and United States, at Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Reyna's could get to play in the Europa League against the team managed by the person he was named after. Reyna, a 19-year-old who debuted for Dortmund last year, was named after Giovanni van Bronckhorst, a teammate of his dad, Claudio Reyna, at Scotland's Glasgow Rangers from 1999-2001.