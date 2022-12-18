Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-7) at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (4-6)
Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph's (PA) takes on the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Erik Reynolds II scored 27 points in Saint Joseph's (PA)'s 71-64 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.
The Hawks have gone 3-2 in home games. Saint Joseph's (PA) is seventh in the A-10 scoring 69.4 points while shooting 41.2% from the field.
The Pioneers are 3-5 on the road. Sacred Heart gives up 74.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is shooting 46.2% and averaging 19.8 points for the Hawks. Charlie Brown is averaging 12.2 points for Saint Joseph's (PA).
Nico Galette is shooting 41.5% and averaging 16.0 points for the Pioneers. Raheem Solomon is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.