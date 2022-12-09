Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) at Wyoming Cowboys (4-5)
Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming faces the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Noah Reynolds scored 30 points in Wyoming's 91-76 victory against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.
The Cowboys have gone 3-2 in home games. Wyoming has a 1-5 record against teams over .500.
The Bulldogs are 2-2 on the road. Louisiana Tech has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Maldonado is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Cowboys. Reynolds is averaging 12.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 54.4% for Wyoming.
Keaston Willis averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Cobe Williams is averaging 18.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals for Louisiana Tech.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
