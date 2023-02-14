VCU Rams (18-7, 9-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (8-16, 4-8 A-10)
Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island takes on the VCU Rams after Jalen Carey scored 21 points in Rhode Island's 75-67 loss to the George Mason Patriots.
The Rhode Island Rams are 7-5 on their home court. Rhode Island is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The VCU Rams are 9-3 against A-10 opponents. VCU has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Rhode Island Rams and VCU Rams face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Martin is averaging 7.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Rhode Island Rams. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.
David Shriver averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the VCU Rams, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is shooting 44.3% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for VCU.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rhode Island Rams: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.
VCU Rams: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
