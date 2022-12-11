Rice Owls (6-2, 0-1 C-USA) at Texas Longhorns (7-1)
Austin, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits the No. 2 Texas Longhorns after Quincy Olivari scored 30 points in Rice's 83-71 victory against the Texas State Bobcats.
The Longhorns are 6-0 in home games. Texas is third in the Big 12 in rebounding with 36.1 rebounds. Timmy Allen leads the Longhorns with 6.8 boards.
The Owls are 1-2 in road games. Rice is sixth in C-USA scoring 76.4 points per game and is shooting 47.4%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Hunter is shooting 51.8% and averaging 14.1 points for the Longhorns. Marcus Carr is averaging 13.9 points for Texas.
Travis Evee is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 16.9 points. Olivari is averaging 16.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for Rice.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
