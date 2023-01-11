Arizona State Sun Devils (13-3, 4-1 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (9-7, 3-2 Pac-12)
Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Will Richardson and the Oregon Ducks host Marcus Bagley and the Arizona State Sun Devils in Pac-12 play Thursday.
The Ducks have gone 7-3 at home. Oregon averages 68.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.
The Sun Devils are 4-1 in conference matchups. Arizona State ranks ninth in the Pac-12 scoring 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Warren Washington averaging 6.4.
The Ducks and Sun Devils match up Thursday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Richardson is averaging 14.6 points, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Ducks. N'Faly Dante is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.
Bagley is scoring 12.5 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Sun Devils. DJ Horne is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Arizona State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.
Sun Devils: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
