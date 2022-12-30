Oregon State Beavers (7-6, 1-1 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (7-6, 1-1 Pac-12)
Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts the Oregon State Beavers after Will Richardson scored 26 points in Oregon's 77-72 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.
The Ducks are 6-3 in home games. Oregon is eighth in the Pac-12 scoring 69.6 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.
The Beavers have gone 1-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon State is ninth in the Pac-12 with 12.1 assists per game led by Jordan Pope averaging 3.2.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Richardson is averaging 15.1 points, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Ducks. N'Faly Dante is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.
Pope averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Glenn Taylor Jr. is shooting 48.5% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.
Beavers: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
