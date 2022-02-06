George Mason Patriots (11-8, 4-3 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (15-8, 6-4 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the George Mason Patriots after Tyler Burton scored 36 points in Richmond's 71-61 victory over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Spiders have gone 8-3 at home. Richmond is fourth in the A-10 with 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Grant Golden averaging 7.8.

The Patriots are 4-3 in A-10 play. George Mason has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Gilyard is averaging 12.3 points, 6.1 assists and 3.3 steals for the Spiders. Burton is averaging 9.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the past 10 games for Richmond.

Josh Oduro is averaging 17.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Patriots. De'Von Cooper is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Patriots: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

