COLUMBUS, Ohio — At 8:17 p.m., about halfway through the Stars’ lethargic 4-1 loss in Columbus on Monday night, Rick Bowness’ hue changed. During a minute-long tongue-lashing of his Stars after they fell behind two goals, Bowness’ face turned a shade somewhere between crimson and plum.
He implored his team for fight. He asked for passion. Like his face, his language was colorful.
“That doesn’t have to happen,” defenseman John Klingberg said. “That’s going to be on us boys to just get our heads in the game there. He doesn’t need to call a timeout, and he felt like he needed to.”
Instead, the Stars submitted a listless performance against a rebuilding Blue Jackets team, a game that kept Dallas without a regulation win and extended the team’s stretch without a 5-on-5 goal to eight periods. The Stars have five 5-on-5 goals in six regular-season games.
Tyler Seguin scored a third-period, 6-on-5 goal to spoil the shutout, but the result was already decided. Braden Holtby allowed three goals on 25 shots, the first time this season he did not turn in a superhuman performance to keep the Stars in the game.
The result was another uneven game from the Stars.
They created chances in the first period, ringing three posts, but passed up shots on prime scoring chances. The third period was fine after falling behind by three goals. But the second period was all Blue Jackets at 5 on 5, as they had a 9-6 edge in shots on goal and a 12-3 edge in scoring chances, according to Natural Stat Trick.
“We have to be more consistent,” defenseman Miro Heiskanen said. “I think we didn’t play good enough tonight. The first was OK, but the second was really, really bad. We have to be a lot better than that.”
After a poor power play shift led to a Columbus shorthanded chance, the Stars iced the puck, Radek Faksa later turned it over and Gregory Hofmann scored his first NHL goal. Then came Bowness’ outburst on the bench.
“You could tell the passion and the competitiveness just wasn’t there,” Bowness said. “It just wasn’t.”
The Stars are one of the oldest teams in the league, a group that considers itself contenders for the Stanley Cup. The Blue Jackets ran out a lineup with two rookies on one line, and Boone Jenner as the top-line center.
But Columbus still won pucks and created chances.
“It just shouldn’t happen,” Stars captain Jamie Benn said. “You can be as talented and whatever in this league, but it doesn’t take much to work hard, and work hard as a group. For some reason, we didn’t do that tonight. … There is no excuse for not competing. It’s all inside — emotion, heart. There is no excuse.”
The Stars have shuffled through the season’s first two weeks, squeezing out overtime wins against New York and Los Angeles and a shootout win in Pittsburgh. They’ve allowed goaltending and the power play to steal points as their 5-on-5 game struggles to arrive. They are one of just four teams without a regulation win.
For long stretches of games so far, the Stars have gone missing. They’ve been chasing the puck, and then the game. They’ve been hemmed in their own zone, and then punished on the scoreboard. They’ve been unable to break out the puck cleanly and unwilling to possess the puck entering the offensive zone.
It’s been a story too often told by the Stars.
“Until we decide to put our best game forward, which means preparation and playing with some passion and some competiveness, this is what it’s going to look like: inconsistent hockey,” Bowness said. “When we decide to play for 60 minutes, we’ll get this thing going again.”
The Stars’ 3-3-0 record is not cause for alarm, nor is the way they’re playing reason to pound the panic button just yet. This team has shown in each of the last two seasons that they may not be who they start out as.
In 2019, they began 1-7-1, then became the league’s best team for the next three months and later advanced to the Stanley Cup Final. In 2020, they started 4-0-0, then missed the playoffs. Who knows where this iteration ends up, especially once Jason Robertson (and Blake Comeau) returns to the lineup?
But they cannot continue to hope that the power play provides enough goals and that Holtby saves enough to hide the lack of production at 5 on 5. Hoping is not enough for this Stars group. And they’ll have to work harder, too.
“That’s going to have to come from inside us,” Bowness said. “All of us.”
Klingberg returns: After missing four games due to an injured left leg, Klingberg returned to the lineup on Monday night against the Blue Jackets. He was paired with Ryan Suter, and played 20:39 with two shots on goal and four shot attempts.
Klingberg had a bad pinch in the neutral zone that left Suter to defend a 2 on 1, resulting in Oliver Bjorkstrand’s goal. He also overhandled a third-period puck that sprung Patrik Laine for a breakaway.
“Overall, I felt pretty good in my legs, lungs,” Klingberg said. “Happy to be back playing, but obviously, I can do better.”
