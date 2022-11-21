Rider Broncs (1-3) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1)
Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Rider plays the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Dwight Murray Jr.'s 30-point game in Rider's 90-85 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.
Rutgers finished 14-3 at home a season ago while going 18-14 overall. The Scarlet Knights averaged 15.2 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.
Rider went 14-19 overall with a 4-11 record on the road last season. The Broncs averaged 6.8 steals, 2.5 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
