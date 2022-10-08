Charlotte FC (11-17-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (14-9-8, third in the Eastern Conference)
Harrison, New Jersey; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -168, Charlotte FC +430, Draw +304; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Daniel Rios leads Charlotte FC into a matchup with the New York Red Bulls after scoring four goals against the Philadelphia Union.
The Red Bulls are 11-8-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Red Bulls are seventh in the MLS drawing 163 corner kicks, averaging 5.3 per game.
Charlotte is 10-13-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is 6-10 in matches decided by one goal.
The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Charlotte won the last meeting 2-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis Morgan has scored 14 goals and added three assists for the Red Bulls. Cristian Casseres Jr has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.
Rios has seven goals and one assist for Charlotte. Karol Swiderski has scored five goals over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 4-4-2, averaging one goal, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.
Charlotte: 5-5-0, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Cameron Harper (injured), Zach Ryan (injured), Dru Yearwood (injured).
Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Adam Edouard Armour (injured), Guzman Corujo (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
