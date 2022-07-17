Robert Lewandowski leaves FC Bayern Munich training grounds in his car after training, in Munich, Germany, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Barcelona is set to sign Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich after the clubs reached an agreement in principle for his transfer, a person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press. The person, who spoke under anonymity because he was not allowed to speak publicly about the deal, said that the official confirmation of the deal could come on Saturday.