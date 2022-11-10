FILE - Poland's Robert Lewandowski controls the ball during the World Cup 2022 group I qualifying soccer match between Poland and England, at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Poland captain Robert Lewandowski will shoulder his country’s World Cup hopes as the star name in coach Czesław Michniewicz’ 26-player squad for the tournament in Qatar. Michniewicz, formerly coach of Poland’s under-21s then Legia Warsaw, named his team on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.