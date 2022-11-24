Mercer Bears (2-3) vs. Robert Morris Colonials (2-2)
Savannah, Georgia; Friday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Robert Morris Colonials face the Mercer Bears in Savannah, Georgia.
Robert Morris went 8-24 overall with a 3-8 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Colonials averaged 69.4 points per game last season, 33.6 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 8.3 on fast breaks.
Mercer went 16-17 overall with an 8-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Bears gave up 70.5 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
