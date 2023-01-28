Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-13, 7-4 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-12, 5-6 Horizon)
Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris takes on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Kahliel Spear scored 25 points in Robert Morris' 85-77 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.
The Colonials have gone 6-2 at home. Robert Morris has a 5-7 record against opponents over .500.
The Golden Grizzlies are 7-4 against Horizon opponents. Oakland is ninth in the Horizon with 28.7 rebounds per game led by Trey Townsend averaging 7.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Corbin averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Enoch Cheeks is averaging 16.7 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.
Jalen Moore is shooting 42.5% and averaging 16.8 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Townsend is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.
LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.
Golden Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
