Robert Morris Colonials (3-5, 1-0 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (4-4, 1-0 Horizon)
Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Kentucky -6.5; over/under is 128
BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays the Robert Morris Colonials after Marques Warrick scored 30 points in Northern Kentucky's 77-73 overtime win against the Youngstown State Penguins.
The Norse are 4-1 in home games. Northern Kentucky ranks eighth in the Horizon shooting 33.3% from deep, led by Xavier Rhodes shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.
The Colonials have gone 1-0 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris ranks seventh in the Horizon with 13.3 assists per game led by Michael Green III averaging 5.2.
The Norse and Colonials match up Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Warrick is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Norse. Hubertas Pivorius is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Northern Kentucky.
Enoch Cheeks is averaging 16 points, 3.7 assists, 1.8 steals and two blocks for the Colonials. Kahliel Spear is averaging 14.5 points and eight rebounds for Robert Morris.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
