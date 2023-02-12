Northeastern Huskies (8-16, 4-9 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (24-3, 12-2 CAA)
Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts the Northeastern Huskies after Pat Robinson III scored 30 points in Charleston (SC)'s 83-70 victory over the Hampton Pirates.
The Cougars are 14-1 in home games. Charleston (SC) averages 80.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.
The Huskies have gone 4-9 against CAA opponents. Northeastern is 4-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Bolon is averaging 12.9 points for the Cougars. Ante Brzovic is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).
Coleman Stucke averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.
Huskies: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
