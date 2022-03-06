Memphis Grizzlies (44-21, second in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (15-48, 15th in the Western Conference)
Houston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -11; over/under is 237.5
BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup against Memphis after losing 12 in a row.
The Rockets are 2-8 against division opponents. Houston is at the bottom of the Western Conference recording just 42.2 rebounds per game led by Christian Wood averaging 10.1.
The Grizzlies are 7-4 against the rest of their division. Memphis is the leader in the Western Conference scoring 17.1 fast break points per game led by Ja Morant averaging 4.4.
The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Rockets 113-106 in their last matchup on Dec. 12. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 25 points, and Wood led the Rockets with 22 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jae'Sean Tate is averaging 12.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Houston.
Morant is averaging 27.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 0-10, averaging 108.7 points, 40.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points per game.
Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 121.1 points, 53.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.
INJURIES: Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (wrist), Dennis Schroder: day to day (ankle).
Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson: day to day (foot), Yves Pons: out (thigh), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).
