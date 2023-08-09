After taking an early lead, blowing it, rallying to tie and then taking another lead in the 10th inning, the Rockies lost on a walk-off error Wednesday in Milwaukee.
So it goes for Colorado in 2023.
Rookie shortstop Ezequiel Tovar’s throwing error plated the winning run in the game and the series for the Brewers, ending the Rockies’ promising visit on a low note in a 7-6 defeat at American Family Field.
Colorado wasted a 4-0 advantage and a strong bullpen performance in the process, and left manager Bud Black staring blankly out at the field from the top dugout step following Tovar’s decisive miscue.
“We’re not scoring enough runs to really give us any room to breathe,” Black told reporters. “The bullpen is doing a good job of keeping us in games, and our starters are trying to hang in there. We need our starters to give us length, because we’re using our bullpen a lot.”
Chris Flexen, making his third start for the patchwork Rockies rotation, didn’t do that Wednesday as he ran his pitch count up early and ended up tagged for five runs in five innings.
“The boys battled to give me an early lead, and I did a very poor job of holding the lead,” Flexen told reporters. “I made a lot of mistakes over the plate and they capitalized on them.”
Wednesday’s matinee was all quiet until the fourth inning, when the Rockies blitzed Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser for four runs.
Jurickson Profar led off with a solo homer to right-center, Nolan Jones had an RBI double and Harold Castro stroked a two-run single to put Colorado ahead.
But Milwaukee responded against Flexen in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs on three hits and a walk, and then took a 5-4 lead with two more runs in the fifth off back-to-back solo homers by Willy Adames and Andruw Monasterio.
While Colorado’s bullpen diced through the late innings, the Rockies evened the game on a two-out error in the seventh by Brewers second baseman Brice Turang, which allowed Cole Tucker to score.
Daniel Bard, Tyler Kinley, Brent Suter and Matt Koch all tossed a scoreless inning apiece to get the Rockies to the 10th. The Brewers managed just one hit off that quartet, and struck out eight times.
In the extra frame, Tovar’s first career extra-innings hit scored Profar from first, after Tucker was thrown out at home the play before. But Justin Lawrence couldn’t hold the fort, yielding a leadoff ground-rule RBI double to Mark Canha before Tovar threw away the would-be third out on a routine play to first base that plated the winning run. It was Tovar’s sixth error of 2023.
“I thought playing for one run there (with a leadoff bunt in the 10th) with Lawrence in the bullpen was the way to go,” Black said. “It was just a normal groundball to short (for the third out), and it was a rare error by Tovar. … It was a low throw and Michael (Toglia) couldn’t dig it out.”
The Rockies, 3-3 on the six-game road trip that featured the club’s first series win in St. Louis since 2009, now head to Los Angeles for a four-game set with the Dodgers. Colorado is 1-4 against L.A. so far this year.
©2023 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at denverpost.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
