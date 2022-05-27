The second game of the Rockies-Nationals series set for Friday evening in Washington has been postponed, the teams announced, due to a strong possibility of severe thunderstorms in the D.C area.
Colorado will now play a doubleheader Saturday. The first game is at 11:05 a.m. ET and the second at 5:05 p.m.
The Rockies enter the matchups having lost 13 of their previous 17 games. Colorado has scored 10 or more runs three times over that stretch while also being held to less than two runs on five occasions.
On Thursday, the Rockies dropped their series opener in Washington, 7-3, with another poor start from German Marquez.
©2022 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at denverpost.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.