DENVER -- On a cold Wednesday night at Coors Field, the Rockies uncorked a five-run inning and capitalized on a quality start from southpaw Austin Gomber in a 5-2 defeat of the Nationals.
Colorado bounced back in Game 2 against Washington after getting blown out in the series opener. Gomber allowed two runs on seven hits in six-plus innings, while Tyler Kinley held the lead and Daniel Bard earned his seventh save of the season.
Cesar Hernandez gave Washington the lead on an RBI single off Gomber in the third, but Colorado got to Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin in the fourth, partially thanks to shoddy defense.
Singles by Ryan McMahon and Brendan Rodgers started the Rockies’ surge, then after an error by shortstop Alcides Escobar, Jose Iglesias’ double over the head of Juan Soto in right field gave Colorado a 2-1 lead. Connor Joe’s two-RBI triple that followed made it 4-1, then Charlie Blackmon added on with an RBI groundout.
The Nationals chipped away with Lane Thomas’ solo homer off Gomber the next inning, but they wouldn’t get any more from there. Washington grounded into four double-plays on the evening, in addition to three errors, two of which came on Escobar misplays.
Kinley retired all four batters he faced after relieving Gomber, then Bard come on to a light show — and a new walk-in song — to slam the door in a one-two-three ninth.
A sparse crowd of about 19,000 turned out for the 2-hour, 18-minute game that was delayed 25 minutes by inclement weather. The series concludes with Thursday’s matinee, with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m.
