Kansas City Royals (11-20, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-16, fifth in the NL West)
Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (2-2, 4.01 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-3, 4.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -136, Royals +116; over/under is 11 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.
Colorado has a 17-16 record overall and a 12-6 record in home games. The Rockies have the fifth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .414.
Kansas City is 11-20 overall and 6-9 in home games. The Royals have gone 6-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.
Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Joe has five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 11 RBI while hitting .283 for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 13-for-33 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.
Andrew Benintendi has two doubles, two triples and two home runs for the Royals. Hunter Dozier is 13-for-34 with three doubles, a triple and two RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .255 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 13 runs
Royals: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by nine runs
INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)
Royals: Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
