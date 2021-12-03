FILE - Northern Illinois quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) throws against Michigan in the first half of a NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sept. 18, 2021. Lombardi was looking for a new place to football after deciding to transfer from Michigan State nearly a year ago. Northern Illinois was searching for a quarterback to spark a turnaround. Lombardi and the Huskies proved to be a great match in the Mid-American Conference.