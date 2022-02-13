Colorado State Rams (19-3, 9-3 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (19-5, 10-1 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -2.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State plays the Boise State Broncos after David Roddy scored 21 points in Colorado State's 65-50 win against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Broncos have gone 10-2 at home. Boise State is fifth in the MWC with 29.2 points per game in the paint led by Abu Kigab averaging 7.8.

The Rams are 9-3 against MWC opponents. Colorado State leads the MWC shooting 37.7% from downtown. Isaiah Rivera paces the Rams shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Broncos and Rams match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kigab is shooting 47.3% and averaging 14.1 points for the Broncos. Emmanuel Akot is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Roddy is shooting 57.9% and averaging 19.5 points for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 9-1, averaging 66.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

