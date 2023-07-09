PITTSBURGH — Nationally, Mike Tomlin is considered one of the NFL's best coaches. Locally, a lot of people would like to see the Steelers fire him.
Locally, many people are convinced Kenny Pickett is the real deal and will lead the Steelers back to a Super Bowl. Nationally, a lot of others think he never will be more than just an average quarterback.
Tomlin and Pickett.
Two men who will be critical to any success the Steelers have this season.
Two wildly divergent opinions about both.
And you know what?
All of the opinions are understandable and supportable.
It is natural for any coach to be more scrutinized in his market than on a national level. We have seen Tomlin's warts for the past 16 seasons. We know he has had some clock-management issues and some challenge-calls issues. We know he hasn't always built the best coaching staff. We especially know his recent results have been lacking, including no postseason wins since 2016 and just three since 2010.
But nationally, people pay more attention to Tomlin's sustained success. I saw two polls last week that ranked him third among NFL coaches behind Andy Reid and Bill Belichick. That opinion is supported by Tomlin's 163 regular-season wins since he was hired in 2007, more than any coach but Belichick and Reid. He has never had a losing season. Maybe you are sick of hearing about that, but it plays big in the football world, especially his 8-8 record in 2019 when he had Duck Hodges and Mason Rudolph as his quarterbacks.
Tomlin also is known for never losing a team. His players always play hard for him until the end of the final game. The vast majority say they love playing for him. He always wins the poll that asks players to name their ideal coach.
I stumbled upon something former Steelers tackle Al Villanueva said last week about Tomlin on the "New Heights" podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce:
"Mike Tomlin is one of a kind. I think sometimes I get a little [ticked] off when I see him because I know he can have a much bigger role in society than being a head coach. He's got incredible leadership skills, incredible charisma. He's 100 percent selling himself short. ...
"I had an incredible relationship with him. He helped me out tremendously. He wants to be a part of your dreams and the vision you have for yourself. So, for me, it was an amazing time to be able to spend time with somebody as remarkable and fascinating as coach Tomlin."
Art Rooney II seems to share that view of Tomlin. That's why he almost certainly will give Tomlin another contract extension before training camp later this month.
National pundits will applaud.
Local critics will make themselves sick thinking about it.
Now for Pickett ...
Of course, most Steelers fans are enthralled by him. He played at Pitt. He nearly won the Heisman Trophy by leading Pitt to an ACC championship. His work ethic is off the charts. So is his will to win. He showed that late last season by leading exceptional game-winning drives to beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Franco Harris Night at frigid Acrisure Stadium and then the Baltimore Ravens on the road.
Pickett won over his teammates and Tomlin with those two drives.
Everyone at Steelers headquarters at 3400 South Water St. is convinced Pickett will make a huge jump from his rookie season to his second season.
Tomlin's prediction for Pickett in 2023:
"I expect him to kill it," he said on Rich Eisen's show earlier this offseason.
The national view of Pickett isn't as kind.
Last week, Pro Football Network ranked Pickett as the 21st-best quarterback in the NFL. Bleacher Report fell almost exactly in line, rating the Steelers quarterback situation as the ninth-worst in the league.
I know, those are just opinions, and opinions are like noses. Everybody has one.
But it's not as though those who doubt Pickett are doing so without at least some merit. He ranked 24th in completion percentage last season and 33rd in passer rating. He threw just seven touchdown passes with nine interceptions, although he was much better in the second half of the season with five touchdown passes and one interception in his final eight games. The Steelers averaged only 18.1 points per game to rank 26th.
There is one thing upon which Pickett's believers and doubters can agree:
Pickett has to be much better this season for the Steelers to be successful.
