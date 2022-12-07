I always have enjoyed the Aflac commercials with Nick Saban and Deion Sanders. Saban, who is known for having zero personality, almost comes across as human. Sanders, who has one of the most oversized personalities in all of sports, comes across as, well, Prime Time.
What a pair they are.
But I'm going to look at those television spots a little differently now.
Everybody knows Saban is going to go down as the greatest coach in college football history. He has won seven national championships — one at LSU and six at Alabama. I have a hard time wrapping my head around that.
Sanders is a first-time head coach at the major-college level, taking the Colorado job last week after three highly successful seasons at Jackson State. He won't come close to matching Saban's accomplishments, but I am convinced he's going to be terrific. I'm surprised he didn't get a better job than the Colorado job. I won't be the least bit surprised if he keeps climbing the coaching ladder.
"Deion is very capable of being a head coach in the National Football League," Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said this week. "You couldn't be talking to anybody that knows him any better than I do."
Sanders played for the Cowboys from 1995-99, a significant portion of his 14-year, Hall of Fame NFL career.
"Deion has such a positive enthusiasm about him," Jones told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "He has a real understanding of what a player's mentality can and should be. He has a little bit going for him when it comes to being able to be a coach. He's a great communicator and he's a real leader of men."
Sanders also is as recognizable as anyone in sports. Recruits know him and are blinded by his glitz and bling. They are captivated by his strong, outgoing personality. The very best want to play for him. Many recruits signed on at Jackson State, where Sanders had a three-year record of 27-5 and won the SWAC championship this season. Many more will join him in Colorado, which was 1-11 this season and has had just two winning seasons in the past 17 years.
This is indisputable:
Recruits can't wait to play for "Coach Prime."
Travis Hunter is the type of player Sanders has been able to lure. A cornerback/wide receiver, he was considered the country's top prospect when he made national news by flipping from Florida State — Sanders' alma mater — to Jackson State in December 2021. He is expected to follow Sanders to Colorado.
"I think the likelihood of that is 100%," 247Sports' Carl Reed said Monday. "Travis Hunter is box office. I saw him up close and personal. He's going to be an instant impact guy in the Pac-12. He is everything that he's cracked up to be."
Sanders is much more than a showman. He doesn't just bring street cred to the Colorado job. He brings football cred — sports cred, actually.
Sanders is the greatest cover cornerback in NFL history. I didn't say greatest corner; that would be Mel Blount for me. I said greatest cover cornerback. The next tackle Sanders makes will be his first, but, man, he could cover receivers like no one else.
Sanders also is the only man to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series game. He was that extraordinary as an athlete. He nearly played in a game in both sports on the same day in 1992. After playing for the Atlanta Falcons against the Dolphins in Miami, he hustled to Pittsburgh for the Braves' playoff game against the Pirates. An outfielder, he dressed for the game but didn't play.
You think recruits are mesmerized by Sanders when he walks into their living room?
Sanders made a memorable first impression when he addressed the Colorado players on Sunday. Basically, he challenged them to stay by telling them, in no uncertain terms, they should enter the transfer portal. He knows the ones who do stay will buy what he is selling.
Hunter is one of several Jackson State players who are expected to follow Sanders to Colorado. They include Sanders' quarterback son, Shedeur, who threw for 36 touchdowns this season and ran for five more. He should be just as effective at Colorado with the offense that his pop will install. Sanders hired Kent State coach Sean Lewis to be his offensive coordinator. Lewis was known for his fast-paced, wide-open offense at Kent.
"We're gonna win," Sanders told Colorado boosters and alumni on Sunday.
"I'm gonna develop for you. I'm gonna commit for you. I'm gonna do the things that others wouldn't do. Baby, we're coming."
I loved the Associated Press' description of Sanders that day:
"Part politician, part preacher and part pitchman."
Perfect.
I'm guessing the boosters and alums were so energized that they signed up immediately to donate to the school's name, image and likeness fund.
"I truly understand what you want," Sanders said at that coming-out party. "All you want is the opportunity to win. To compete. To dominate. To be amongst the elite. To be amongst the best.
"Darn it, I'm gonna give you that."
Can I speak for a number of top recruits?
"Where do we sign up?"
