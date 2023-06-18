PITTSBURGH — Hall of Famer-to-be Patrick Peterson does the "All Things Covered" podcast with his cousin, former Steelers Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden. He tells McFadden he loves Mike Tomlin, loves his new teammates, loves playing for the Steelers and loves their chances of making the playoffs and competing for the Super Bowl.
"He's loving everything," McFadden said. "Being a part of the organization, he understands what it feels like to eat steak — real steak — and not Salisbury steak. Pittsburgh is Pittsburgh. Let's keep it real. It's a global brand. He's fired up."
Isn't everybody this time of year?
Steelers offseason work ended Thursday when mandatory minicamp concluded. The players are off until they report to Saint Vincent College for training camp on July 26.
Of course everybody is fired up.
Every player looks good in the offseason drills, even if they are, Tomlin cautioned, "football-like, not football." That the Steelers missed the playoffs last season for the third time in five years doesn't matter. Nor does the fact they haven't won a playoff game since the 2016 season, their longest drought since they were 0-for-40 years before Franco Harris' Immaculate Reception in 1972. They are 0-0 at the moment and starting fresh. This will be the season they break through.
Or maybe not.
OK, I apologize for writing that sentence. I need to do a better job staying with the positivity that every NFL team is required to feel on June 18. There will be plenty of time to be negative (realistic?) once the Steelers get to camp and start working toward a goal of making the playoffs out of the AFC North, perhaps the league's toughest division.
It's not as if there aren't legitimate reasons for optimism, starting with the offense:
— Kenny Pickett will be better in Year 2 than he was in Year 1. Nothing will be more important to the Steelers' success or lack thereof.
Remember Art Rooney II's No. 1 wish for his Steelers in 2023?
"Score more points."
From Rooney's lips to Pickett's ears. Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was asked about Pickett — both are Pitt men — and offered high praise.
"I see a guy who is a cool, calm operator," Van Pelt said. "Nothing is too big for him. His mental abilities are awesome. He'll only get better as he gets more experience under center in the NFL. His accuracy and ability to read the field, I think, is what stands out for him.
"Unfortunately, we're competing against him."
Added Tomlin on the Rich Eisen show:
"I expect [Pickett] to kill it."
— The Steelers offensive line has a chance to be the best and deepest since the Maurkice Pouncey-led bunch was in its prime. Players and coaches have raved about new guard Isaac Seumalo. Competition should bring out the best in No. 1 pick Broderick Jones and returning left tackle starter Dan Moore Jr.
— Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are a formidable one-two punch at running back and were a big part of the Steelers' 7-2 finish last season.
— George Pickens has to be used more in the offense. "It has to be a big jump," Steelers wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson said. "He's got to be a great player for us."
— Diontae Johnson has to be better. Is it too much to expect him to catch at least one touchdown pass? He had none last season.
— Allen Robinson's addition to the roster and Calvin Austin III's return from injury make the wide receiver room deeper.
— Pat Freiermuth is All-Pro caliber, even if he doesn't get the recognition because of Kansas City's Travis Kelce and Baltimore's Mark Andrews. Pickett is eager to see the Steelers offense pick up where it left off last season with that strong finish:
"That's why I was really hoping we'd get into the playoffs. We were coming along. We were doing what we were setting out to do."
Added Tomlin: "We were a team on the rise."
How about the defense?
— It's nice to think T.J. Watt will stay mostly healthy after missing seven games last season. The Steelers were 8-2 in games he started, 1-6 when he didn't.
— Three-time first-team All-Pro Cam Heyward is showing no signs of slowing down.
— Larry Ogunjobi says he is much healthier than he was last season when he came off a foot injury that voided a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Chicago Bears.
— Alex Highsmith says he wants at least 15 sacks after getting 14.5 last season.
— There's no reason to think Minkah Fitzpatrick won't be first-team All-Pro for the fourth time. Only six Steelers have accomplished that feat more times.
— Peterson provides proven ability, stability and leadership at cornerback.
— Peterson, through McFadden, says "the sky is the limit" for No. 2 pick Joey Porter Jr. He also said he has been wowed by seventh-round pick Cory Trice Jr. "He feels like with those two young guys, you've got two avatars playing corner," McFadden said. "Pittsburgh's secondary should be in good hands, especially the cornerback position."
Are you thinking what I'm thinking?
That 17-0 isn't out of the question?
How can you not believe that?
It's June 18, right?
(c)2023 the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Visit the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette at www.post-gazette.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.