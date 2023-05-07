PITTSBURGH — When last seen publicly, Kenny Pickett was crushing a beer on stage at the Luke Combs concert last Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium.
Inquiring minds want to know what Pickett will do when he and the Steelers win a Super Bowl.
If they win one.
It's nice that just about everyone has given the Steelers rave reviews for their offseason work, from their free-agent additions to their strong draft. They are a better team than the one that finished last season.
But that doesn't change one indisputable fact:
The Steelers' success next season largely will be determined by one man.
Pickett.
OK, two men.
Pickett and Matt Canada.
We remember the way Pickett finished last season. He led the late, game-winning drive to beat the Las Vegas Raiders in frigid weather on Franco Harris Night at Acrisure, then led the late, game-winning drive on the road to beat the Baltimore Ravens the next week.
"That's a Patrick Mahomes kind of magical moment in the clutch part of a football game that separates quarterbacks apart," NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth gushed from Baltimore.
"Kenny [bleeping] Pickett!" Mike Tomlin said, offering his highest praise.
They really were marvelous drives.
But is it fair to expect Pickett to make a giant leap from his rookie year to his second year? A big enough leap for him to take his place among the AFC's premier quarterbacks, including Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and perhaps even Cleveland's Deshaun Watson?
There certainly is no guarantee that will happen.
It is easy to forget Pickett ranked 24th in completion percentage among NFL quarterbacks last season and 33rd in passer rating.
But Pickett does have a few things going for him that became clear when he made a media tour in the past two months.
One, Pickett's work ethic. It hasn't gone unnoticed at the team's South Side headquarters. He said he has watched every snap he had last season, "to see what worked and what didn't work and why." He organized a week-long minicamp in Florida in February to get extra work with his receivers and backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky. He told Steelers.com he has bulked up from 213 to 228 pounds to better face the physical grind of the long NFL season. He told "The Pivot" podcast he even has worked on strengthening his neck "so I can hold my head up from hitting the ground." He was concussed twice last season when the back of his head hit the turf.
Two, the fact the Steelers have surrounded Pickett with a few better players. Top pick Broderick Jones should start at left tackle. Free agent Isaac Seumalo should start at left guard. Veteran Allen Robinson should help the wide receivers room. Third-round pick Darnell Washington, a mammoth tight end, should help the red zone offense as a big target and the running game as a blocker.
"There are a lot of pieces that are really young that we can really build around," Pickett told "The Pat McAfee Show," mentioning George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth and Najee Harris. "It's awesome to know I'll have those guys with me hopefully for a long time."
And three, Pickett's motivation to be the Steelers' next great quarterback. He knows he is following Hall of Famer-to-be Ben Roethlisberger, who followed Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw.
"I have two great guys to chase," Pickett told "The Pivot." "Two guys who did it at really high level, hopefully I can have half the success that they had. It would be a pretty good run."
That is a long-term view.
Short-term, Pickett knows he is the key to the 2023 season.
"I feel like it all starts with me and my play," he told Steelers.com. "I've got to be the guy that takes us there. I'm ready to take it on. ...
"As long as I continue to work and push myself in the offseason to make that leap and master our system and kind of own it the way you see these other quarterbacks in the league own it, that's kind of what I want to get to. It's not going to happen overnight. I understand that. But I'm going to do everything in my power to get there."
Pickett also had plenty of praise for Canada. Of course he did. What did you expect him to say about his oft-criticized offensive coordinator? That Canada is in over his head? That Canada runs an amateurish offense, as many of his critics have suggested?
"I appreciate the constant communication he had with myself," Pickett said on the McAfee show. "He was always worried about what I'm comfortable with, what I like. All the time we put in, that people don't see, really goes a long way. All the growth and maturity of the offense is a huge credit to him."
The Steelers' offense was better last season after the mid-season bye week when the team made more of a commitment to run the ball. But it still finished 26th in the NFL in points, averaging just 18.1 per game.
It's no wonder Art Rooney II had a simple message for his team in his postseason analysis:
"Score more points."
That will fall mostly on Pickett.
I'm just not at all sure Canada will give Pickett his best chance at success.
