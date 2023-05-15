Former Steelers linebacker Vince Williams thinks the team's 2023 schedule is brutal.
Imagine how the men who have to play it out feel.
"I will stand on the opinion that I think the NFL hates the Steelers," Williams wrote on Twitter. "Two Thursday night games is absurd."
The Steelers are one of just seven teams to get the dreaded short-week game twice. That list does not include Cincinnati, Baltimore and Cleveland, which is a competitive advantage for the Steelers' division rivals. It doesn't seem important that both of the Steelers' Thursday night games are at home — against Tennessee on Nov. 2 and New England on Dec. 7 — or that they play at home each of the prior two Sundays, which means no travel. It also doesn't seem important that Mike Tomlin is 6-1 in Thursday night home games. I can't get past something Jerome Bettis always said: "We play on Sunday, and it's Tuesday before I can get out of bed and not have to crawl to the bathroom."
NFL games are that punishing.
Unfortunately for the Steelers, the two Thursday night games aren't the worst part of their schedule. That would be the finishing stretch: at Indianapolis, home against Cincinnati, at Seattle and at Baltimore. The Colts might not be very good, but it is a road game for the Steelers. Joe Burrow's Bengals are the Bengals. The Steelers are 1-7 in Seattle with five consecutive losses. The Steelers won in Baltimore late last season, but Lamar Jackson was injured and didn't play. It doesn't exactly inspire confidence that the Steelers have collapsed at the end of three of the past five seasons.
The Steelers will have another short week early in the season, playing Cleveland at home on Monday night Sept. 18 and then traveling to Las Vegas the next Sunday. They have not had much success on the road against the Raiders — losing four in a row — although those games were in Oakland.
But not all about the schedule is bad.
The Steelers won't just open the season at home for the first time since 2014 when they play San Francisco. They will have their first two games at home for the first time since 1997, with the Browns coming here for that Monday night game. A good start seems reasonable, although the 49ers, with their defense and strong running game, will be a formidable opponent.
The Steelers' schedule, which includes a ninth home game, is the eighth-easiest in the NFL based on their opponents' winning percentage last season. They have just seven games against playoff teams from last season, counting two each against Cincinnati and Baltimore.
The Steelers also might get a break or two with opposing quarterbacks. Who starts for the 49ers in the opener? Houston, Tennessee, Green Bay, New England and Indianapolis all have questions about their quarterback. Houston, Tennessee and Indianapolis could start a rookie.
I have the Steelers getting wins against San Francisco, Cleveland at home, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay, Arizona, New England and Indianapolis.
I have losses against Las Vegas, Houston (my off-the-wall pick), Baltimore at home, at the Los Angeles Rams, at Cleveland, at Cincinnati, Cincinnati at home, at Seattle and at Baltimore.
Yes, there will be another end-of-season collapse with losses in the final three games.
Add it all up:
1-5 in AFC North games.
An 8-9 record overall.
No playoffs for the fourth time in the past six seasons.
