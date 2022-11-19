PITTSBURGH —There are two primary reasons to give the Steelers a big chance Sunday at Acrisure Stadium against 4-point favorite Cincinnati despite the Bengals' significant edge at quarterback:
One, T.J. Watt is playing.
Two, Ja'Marr Chase is not.
Watt's presence in the opening game this season in Cincinnati was enough to drive the Steelers to a 23-20 overtime upset. He led a defense that sacked quarterback Joe Burrow seven times and forced him into four interceptions and a lost fumble. Watt's remarkable performance included a sack, an interception and three tackles for loss.
Unfortunately for the Steelers, their stunning win was ruined when Watt left the game late in regulation, dangling his left arm. The omnipresent television cameras caught him describing his injury to the team's medical people:
"I tore my pec."
Watt missed the next seven games. The Steelers went 1-6. Watt returned to the lineup last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. The Steelers won 20-10 behind another big day from their defense.
"What does he mean to us? Everything," teammate Damontae Kazee said of Watt.
Burrow won't argue the point.
"You've got to get the ball out quickly, but he's probably the only guy in the league that you do have to worry about when you do get the ball out quickly," Burrow said last week. "He's good at reading the quarterback's drop through the tackles and understanding when you are trying to throw the ball quickly. You saw in the first game he got an interception just off reading my feet and getting his hands up in the passing lanes."
That didn't stop Burrow from making a promise for Sunday's game:
"I'm not going to throw four interceptions. I'm going to be smarter with the ball."
Burrow is healthier, for one thing. That opening game was his first game after his appendectomy on July 26.
Coincidentally, Minkah Fitzpatrick could be a game-time decision for the Steelers after his appendectomy on Nov. 12. Burrow offered Fitzpatrick a little unsolicited advice, no doubt remembering Fitzpatrick had 10 tackles, returned an interception for a touchdown and blocked a late extra point in the Steelers' overtime win:
"Maybe wait just an extra week [to come back]," Burrow said with a grin.
Burrow has played outstanding football since that first game with 16 touchdown passes, two interceptions, a 71.4 completion percentage and 110.4 passer rating. His game is far superior to Kenny Pickett's, despite Mike Tomlin's assertion last week that Pickett's progress has been "really impressive." Pickett played better in the second half against the Saints and didn't turn the ball over in the game, but still has just two touchdown passes and eight interceptions for the season. His 68.8 passer rating ranks 35th in the NFL.
Despite Burrow's recent success, there is reason to believe the Watt-led Steelers defense could make life miserable again for him. The Bengals' offensive line, with four new starters from last season, still is a work in progress. Burrow has been sacked 30 times, the second-highest total in the league. That is a big number even if seven of the sacks came in that first game.
Burrow also will be without the great Chase, who will miss his third consecutive game because of a hip injury. Chase lit up the Steelers for 10 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown in that opening game. Last year, when he was the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year, he had four catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-10 win at what was then known as Heinz Field.
Chase is on the short list of the NFL's best receivers.
Not that Tomlin is taking anything for granted, of course.
Tomlin talked extensively last week about Burrow's other "eligibles" — Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. Boyd had a touchdown catch in the first game this season. Higgins had six catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 41-10 win against the Steelers in Cincinnati a year ago.
Watt and his defense also must deal with running back Joe Mixon, who usually plays well against the Steelers. He had 145 yards from scrimmage in the opener this season and 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries in the game last November. He was the star of the Bengals' most recent game — a 42-21 win against Carolina on Nov. 6 — with 153 rushing yards and five total touchdowns.
"If you spend too much time focusing on [Burrow] and his eligibles, Joe Mixon is going to beat you," Tomlin said. "Joe's always a challenge. He's tough. He's got good pick and vision. He finishes off runs. He plays with violence in the secondary. We've just got to be open to that challenge, as well."
It should be a fascinating game even though NBC bailed out on it in favor of the Kansas City-Los Angeles Chargers game. Bengals-Steelers was flexed to 4:25 p.m. on CBS.
The Steelers, at 3-6, need a win to continue their climb back toward playoff contention.
The Bengals, at 5-4, including 0-3 in AFC North games, might need it more if they hope to have a legitimate chance to make it to a second consecutive Super Bowl.
Bengals vs. Steelers always is must-see for me.
Burrow vs. Watt makes it even sexier than usual.
