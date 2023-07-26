PITTSBURGH — PITT'S ADDISON WINS BILETNIKOFF AWARD AS NATION'S BEST RECEIVER
That was a wonderful headline after the 2021 college football season.
FORMER PITT STAR ADDISON CITED FOR DRIVING 140 MILES PER HOUR
That was a frightening headline last week.
You know Jordan Addison is fast. He helped Pitt win the ACC championship in 2021. He ran down the name, image and likeness money after transferring to USC for the 2022 season. He was drafted in the first round of the NFL draft in April and signed a four-year, $13.7 million contract, including a $7 million signing bonus.
Addison is really fast.
But 140 mph?
In a 55-mph zone?
Addison was pulled over in his 2021 Lamborghini Urus SUV on Interstate 94 in St. Paul, Minn., at 3:15 a.m. Thursday. He was cited for reckless driving and, according to the citation, for "consciously disregarding a substantial or unjustifiable risk."
Addison told police "his dog was having an emergency at his residence and that was the reason for his speed." He issued a public apology Friday morning:
"I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry."
I had a bunch of thoughts when I read about Addison.
I thought about Antonio Brown. Do you remember when he was cited for driving in excess of 100 mph on McKnight Road in November 2018?
I thought about how lucky Addison and Brown were that they weren't killed. Or that they didn't kill someone else with their reckless driving.
I thought about how other Pittsburgh sports figures who were involved in automobile accidents weren't so fortunate. A partial list:
— Penguins forward Michel Briere died at 21 in 1971 from complications of a crash after being in a coma for 11 months. His No. 21 jersey hangs in the rafters at PPG Paints Arena.
— Pirates pitcher Bob Moose died at 29 on his birthday — Oct. 9 — in 1976.
— Steelers rookie Randy Frisch was killed on Route 30 in August 1977 on his way back to training camp from an exhibition game against the Buffalo Bills.
— Penguins general manager Baz Bastien died in March 1983.
— Steelers rookie defensive tackle Gabe Rivera was paralyzed in October 1983. The team selected him in the first round of the 1983 draft instead of Pitt quarterback Dan Marino. Rivera, who was driving drunk at the time of his accident, died at 57 in July 2018.
— Former Penguins coach Herb Brooks was killed in August 2003.
Finally, I thought about the troubling issues the two-time defending national champion Georgia football program is having with its players speeding. Earlier this month, one player was ticketed for driving 88 mph in a 55-zone, and another pled guilty to driving 90 mph in a 45-mph zone. That makes 11 players who have been cited for traffic-related moving violations since Jan. 15 when a Georgia player and staff member were killed in a crash after a drag race. The driver of the other car was star defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who was the Philadelphia Eagles' first-round draft choice in April.
You would think the Georgia players would have learned a valuable, potentially life-saving lesson from a teammate's tragedy.
You would be wrong.
"I'll be the first to admit we haven't solved that issue or problem," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "We're constantly looking and searching for ways to address it."
Addison said he has learned from his mistake and poor judgment. For his sake and the sake of lot of innocent people on the highways, I hope he has.
