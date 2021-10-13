FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2021, file photo, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is defended by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Robert Rochell (31) during an NFL football game in Seattle. Just one week ago, Rochell was a rookie cornerback hoping to contribute on special teams while he waited for the opportunity to make plays for the Rams' defense. When the Rams visit the New York Giants on Sunday, there's a good chance this fourth-round pick from Central Arkansas will spend his fifth career NFL game as a starting cornerback for Los Angeles.