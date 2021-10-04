ROWLEY — A local woman is using a logo conceived in a Triton Regional Middle School class and is taking it across the country with her new reusable coffee tumblers.
Sarah Ganzenmuller is the founder of Ripplfect, which designs and markets her stainless steel, reusable coffee tumblers right out of her Rowley home.
The 24-year-old graduated from UMass Amherst with a degree in marketing two years ago and was working in a marketing company in Boston’s Seaport District when she noticed that all of the trash bins on her way to work were always full of plastic coffee cups.
Ganzenmuller began thinking about how to best address the issue at a time, she said, when the movement away from plastic straws was also gaining steam.
“I was thinking that this was really dumb,” she said. “If you are just going to use a reusable straw but still have the plastic cup, there is no point. I wanted to take it to another level and that’s when I came up with the idea for Ripplfect.”
Ganzenmuller moved home to Rowley, where she began working full time designing a reusable, stainless steel coffee tumbler. She also approached coffee shops such as Souffles in Newburyport, Groundswell Surf Cafe in Salisbury and Beantrust Coffeebar in Beverly, which quickly signed on.
Liz Dobson is the general manager of Souffles where the Ripplfect cups retail for $27. Each customer who purchases a Ripplfect cup at Souffles also gets every seventh cup of coffee poured into it for free.
“This offers a better discount than bringing any other personal cup,” Dobson said. “The biggest selling factor is that you are helping the planet and lowering your carbon footprint. But people also like the idea that you get rewarded for it.”
Although she dipped into her savings a bit, Ganzenmuller was able to crowdfund more than $17,000 with an I Fund Women campaign that she said covered most of her startup costs.
She also came up with the tree-in-hand logo for her products while in art class at Triton Regional Middle School.
“I always thought that it was a really cool, sustainability-focused logo and maybe one day I could sell it to a company,” Ganzenmuller said. “Then, I came up with the idea for Ripplfect and I realized it would be the perfect logo.”
Although Ganzenmuller has had some help from friends and family – her father helped build the Ripplfect app – she is the company’s founder and sole employee for the moment.
“All stainless steel is made in China so they are manufactured there,” Ganzenmuller said. “I tried my hardest to find a U.S. manufacturer but the cheapest quote I received was $100 per piece. Unfortunately, that made it impossible. But we do everything that we can to offset that travel from China to the U.S. We are also thinking about donating a percentage of the proceeds to the Ocean Conservancy.”
Ganzenmuller has also been on top of her marketing and has customers sending in photos on Instagram and Twitter with their tumblers from all over the country.
“They say that it takes 21 days to break a habit,” Ganzenmuller said. “So we’re using the app to incentivize and motivate you, and are looking at sending push notifications to people to remind them to bring their cup with them in the morning. We are really trying to address those barriers and using the technology to do so.”
She said 50 billion plastic coffee cups are thrown away each year in the U.S. and each cup can take up to 1,000 years to decompose.
“Just having the ability to potentially create something that could spread throughout the U.S. and have this huge impact on plastic waste is really exciting,” she said.
Website: www.theripplfect.com.
