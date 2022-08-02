KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whit Merrifield will play in Toronto after all.
Merrifield, the second baseman/outfielder, was one of 10 unvaccinated Royals players who didn’t — actually, couldn’t — make the trip to Toronto last month for a four-game series against the Blue Jays.
Merrifield was traded on Tuesday to the Blue Jays. The assumption is Merrifield would get the vaccine that would allow him to enter Canada.
Merrifield enraged some Royals fans when he said last month he would consider being vaccinated if it meant he could play in the postseason. He hoped it would be with the Royals, but it appears he’ll have a better chance with the Blue Jays, who lead the American League wild-card race.
In seven seasons with the Royals, Merrifield made a pair of All-Star appearances and twice led the league in hits. Royals fans had a mixed reaction to news of the Merrifield trade. Here is a sample of what was being said by fans.
One Reddit user wrote: “I know everyone here hates him now but I’m gonna miss him. Other than Salvy, he was the most fun thing about this team the last 5 years. I loved watching him rip off bags.”
Another joked: “This may be the best moment of the season for me.”
On Reddit a fan wrote: “Living in the past. Dude has 18 SBs this year and every other category has declined over the last 4 years. He’s 33. As a speed guy, his best days are far behind him.”
Another wrote: “Thanks Whit for being one of the few bright spots over the last few years. Always a great example of someone who worked hard and sweated it out in the minors and made the most of his opportunity. I know things didn’t end on a high note but I wish him the best.”
On Reddit a fan wrote: “I’m gonna miss him”
Another responded: “The feeling isn’t mutual. This team and town aren’t good enough for him”
