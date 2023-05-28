Washington Nationals (23-29, fifth in the NL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (15-38, fifth in the AL Central)
Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (3-3, 3.88 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-0)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Nationals -110, Royals -109; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to break their three-game home slide with a win over the Washington Nationals.
Kansas City has a 7-21 record at home and a 15-38 record overall. The Royals are 3-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.
Washington has a 23-29 record overall and a 12-12 record in road games. The Nationals are 19-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads Kansas City with 12 home runs while slugging .549. Bobby Witt Jr. is 11-for-41 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.
Lane Thomas leads the Nationals with eight home runs while slugging .467. Jeimer Candelario is 15-for-41 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .222 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 13 runs
Nationals: 5-5, .295 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by one run
INJURIES: Royals: Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.