KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez had a chance to deliver a win with one swing, and he did just that with a walk-off sacrifice fly to defeat the Cleveland Guardians, 2-1, in front of an announced 13,394 in the finale of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday night.
The win marked the fourth walk-off of the season for the Royals, who avoided a series sweep.
Perez went 2 for 4, while rookies Bobby Witt Jr. (1 for 3, two walks), Nick Pratto (1 for 2, two walks), Michael Massey (1 for 4, double) and MJ Melendez (1 for 5) all recorded hits.
Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke allowed one run on six hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out two, and three of his last four starts have been quality starts.
