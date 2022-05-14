Kansas City Royals (11-19, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-16, fifth in the NL West)
Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Carlos Hernandez (0-2, 7.15 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (0-3, 6.47 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -160, Royals +139; over/under is 10 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Colorado Rockies after Hunter Dozier had five hits against the Rockies on Friday.
Colorado has a 16-16 record overall and an 11-6 record in home games. The Rockies have the top team batting average in the NL at .259.
Kansas City is 11-19 overall and 6-9 in home games. The Royals are 2-5 in games decided by one run.
Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with nine home runs while slugging .610. Brendan Rodgers is 11-for-33 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.
Salvador Perez has eight doubles and five home runs for the Royals. Whit Merrifield is 8-for-41 with a home run over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .245 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 27 runs
Royals: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by four runs
INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)
Royals: Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
