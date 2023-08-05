Kansas City Royals (36-75, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (59-51, second in the NL East)
Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Alec Marsh (0-5, 6.75 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-3, 2.66 ERA, .91 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -234, Royals +193; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will try to keep their seven-game win streak alive when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies.
Philadelphia has gone 28-21 in home games and 59-51 overall. The Phillies have a 21-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.
Kansas City has a 15-39 record in road games and a 36-75 record overall. Royals hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks ninth in the AL.
The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 27 home runs while slugging .415. Alec Bohm is 16-for-41 with four doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.
Bobby Witt Jr. has 19 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs and 66 RBI for the Royals. Michael Massey is 10-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs
Royals: 8-2, .292 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs
INJURIES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez: day-to-day (illness), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)
Royals: Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
